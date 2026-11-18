IT IS NIGHT-TIME in Vice City, Leonida, a raucous digital replica of Miami, Florida. Jason and Lucia, two small-time crooks, have an inauspicious first encounter: they meet while trying to steal the same car. The relationship has a rocky start—Lucia introduces herself to Jason with a baseball bat—but soon the pair are on the run together in the stolen vehicle: partners in life and partners in crime.
GTA VI may mark the end of an era in gaming
SummaryThe hype around “GTA VI” is deserved—but it conceals a problem. Despite the game’s likely commercial success, developers face shrinking incentives to make anything like it again.
IT IS NIGHT-TIME in Vice City, Leonida, a raucous digital replica of Miami, Florida. Jason and Lucia, two small-time crooks, have an inauspicious first encounter: they meet while trying to steal the same car. The relationship has a rocky start—Lucia introduces herself to Jason with a baseball bat—but soon the pair are on the run together in the stolen vehicle: partners in life and partners in crime.
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