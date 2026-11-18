The hype around “GTA VI” is deserved—but it conceals a problem. Despite the game’s likely commercial success, developers face shrinking incentives to make anything like it again. A look at the charts suggests that something is wrong in the industry (see chart). Since 2020 the five most popular PlayStation games in America each year have come from only eight franchises. The top three have hardly changed at all. “Fortnite” is a relative newcomer at nine years old. The “Call of Duty” franchise is 23. “GTA” is 29, older than many of its players.