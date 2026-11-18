So begins the most eagerly awaited video game in history, which launches on November 19th after 13 years of rumours, leaks and missed deadlines. Some analysts predict that “Grand Theft Auto VI” (“GTA VI”) will take more than $3bn worldwide in its first week. That would make it not just the highest-grossing game launch in history, but the biggest entertainment debut of any kind (overtaking “Avengers: Endgame”, a Marvel superhero movie which, by most measures, has held the title since 2019).