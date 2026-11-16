Gucci is cutting prices. Louis Vuitton is reluctant to follow the trend.

Behind the velvet rope at top luxury brands, executives are debating one of the sector’s big taboos. Are outright price cuts needed to pull the industry out of its three-year slump?
Behind the velvet rope at top luxury brands, executives are debating one of the sector’s big taboos. Are outright price cuts needed to pull the industry out of its three-year slump?
Louis Vuitton is more resistant to the idea than Gucci, which could delay its recovery.
Louis Vuitton is more resistant to the idea than Gucci, which could delay its recovery.
LVMH finance chief Cécile Cabanis said on the company’s last investor call that management has been “having debates on what could be some more drastic, immediate moves like price cuts.”
LVMH still thinks that cutting prices at its flagship Louis Vuitton and other fashion brands would be a bad idea. But the fact that it is being discussed at all is striking. Last year, when an analyst asked Cabanis whether Louis Vuitton needed to adjust its prices to boost growth, she ruled it out. “We don’t work on price segmentation. We are not Coca-Cola.”
The difference now is that Louis Vuitton, which is LVMH’s most important profit engine, is weaker. The brand’s sales fell 8% in the third quarter compared with a year ago, based on Goldman Sachs estimates.
Gucci has already made cuts. According to Bernstein luxury analyst Luca Solca, the brand lowered the price of a number of products this summer. Gucci’s Padlock crystal small top handle bag cost €3,500 in France in July, equivalent to $3,930. Today, the bag costs €2,450, a hefty 30% haircut.
Kering, the brand’s owner, says that Gucci’s turnaround strategy isn’t about reducing prices. But where hikes taken in recent years have pushed prices beyond what consumers can afford, the brand is willing to take its medicine.
Kering’s Chief Executive Luca de Meo joined the company last year from the automotive industry. His outsider perspective may explain the pragmatic approach at Gucci. And the brand has been underperforming for so long that extreme options are on the table. Gucci has racked up 13 straight quarters of declining sales.
Price cuts are considered toxic in the luxury goods industry. They are an admission that your goods aren’t worth what you said they were. And they can damage a brand’s image. No one wants to spend $4,000 on a handbag only to see it selling for $3,000 a few weeks later.
The problem for Louis Vuitton and Gucci is that growth in the midprice part of the luxury market has evaporated. Both brands make more than half their sales from middle-class consumers, according to Bernstein. These are shoppers who spend roughly $2,000 to $3,000 a year on occasional treats like a luxury handbag or a piece of jewelry.
These consumers are under financial strain, so aren’t showing up at luxury stores anymore. This may prove temporary. But if the fortunes of middle-income shoppers continue to slide—say, if AI hurts job prospects for white-collar workers—Louis Vuitton and Gucci will have to rethink their strategy.
Right now, growth in the luxury industry is happening at the extreme ends of the income scale. An elite group of around 700,000 superrich shoppers, representing just 0.2% of the total luxury customer base, is powering 24% of the industry’s sales, according to Boston Consulting Group. These people are shopping at the most exclusive brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Cartier and Patek Philippe, which are booming.
At the other end, luxury companies that are realistic about what middle-class consumers can now afford are also doing nicely. Ralph Lauren falls into this camp and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry. It grew sales by 10% over the three months through September, compared with the same time last year.
Gucci has become more affordable since cutting prices on some existing handbags and releasing reasonably priced new ones. A shopper who has a $2,000 budget for a new handbag can find 16 options among the latest releases on Gucci’s U.S. website. The strategy hasn’t translated into a sustained uplift in sales yet.
Louis Vuitton is more determined to hold the line. Erwan Rambourg, luxury analyst at Goldman Sachs, thinks that prices may not actually be the real problem at Louis Vuitton. The brand has created confusion among consumers about what it actually stands for. A push into perfume and makeup in recent years was jarring for a brand known for luggage and handbags.
LVMH’s approach at Louis Vuitton is less risky than the route Gucci is taking, but it is still costly. Weak demand at Louis Vuitton is weighing on LVMH’s share price as the brand generates more than half of the group’s overall operating profit. The company’s founder Bernard Arnault, who has much of his wealth tied up in LVMH stock, has dropped from the wealthiest person in the world in late 2022 to the 15th today, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Louis Vuitton is choosing a harder path back to growth: getting shoppers excited about its products so that they spend again. Until it succeeds, there won’t be buyers for the stock either.
Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com