DUBAI—The Iranian government hailed the cease-fire with the U.S. by posting images on social media of President Trump waving the white flag and collapsing on his knees in defeat.
Gulf states fear an emboldened Iran after Trump’s cease-fire
SummaryWashington’s allies and partners are worried that they will end up paying the price after the U.S. and Israel failed to secure political gains.
DUBAI—The Iranian government hailed the cease-fire with the U.S. by posting images on social media of President Trump waving the white flag and collapsing on his knees in defeat.
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