DUBAI—President Trump chose to look the other way after Iran launched three salvos of missiles and drones into the United Arab Emirates, one of America’s main Middle Eastern partners, despite a cease-fire he negotiated nearly a month ago.
Gulf states fear an emboldened Iran is taking advantage of a hesitant US
SummaryGovernments friendly with America are worried about Tehran’s strikes on the United Arab Emirates.
DUBAI—President Trump chose to look the other way after Iran launched three salvos of missiles and drones into the United Arab Emirates, one of America’s main Middle Eastern partners, despite a cease-fire he negotiated nearly a month ago.
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