Gulf states had a strategy of playing nice with Iran. It failed.

But it will come at a cost. Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. that were on the verge of war with Iran in 2019 won’t take kindly to being attacked and will likely draw closer to the U.S. for security. The U.A.E. is now weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, The Wall Street Journal has reported, a move that could sever one of Tehran’s most important economic lifelines.