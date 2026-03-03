Persian Gulf nations targeted by Iran have, so far, managed to limit the damage by deploying sophisticated U.S.-made air defenses against the hundreds of drones and missiles that have rained on their cities.
Gulf states in race against time to repel Iran’s counterattack
SummaryThere are only so many air-defense interceptors available to knock down an almost limitless number of drones.
