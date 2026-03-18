ABU DHABI—Battered by Iranian strikes and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates and some fellow Persian Gulf states have come to view Iran’s theocracy as an existential enemy. They now want the regime they once courted to be neutered, if not dismantled, when the conflict ends—so the ordeal is never repeated.
Gulf states want the US to cripple Iranian regime before ending war
SummaryIn a pivot for a region that had courted Tehran, Gulf leaders now insist that Iran must be rendered incapable of future attacks.
ABU DHABI—Battered by Iranian strikes and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates and some fellow Persian Gulf states have come to view Iran’s theocracy as an existential enemy. They now want the regime they once courted to be neutered, if not dismantled, when the conflict ends—so the ordeal is never repeated.
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