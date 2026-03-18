Gulf states want the US to cripple Iranian regime before ending war

Some officials in the Gulf think the only way the Iranian regime could be compelled to reopen Hormuz would be if the U.S. seizes, or appears ready to seize, the Iranian island of Kharg in the Gulf, through which more than 90% of Iran’s own oil exports flow. President Trump has already ordered a Marine Expeditionary Unit, a force that could be used for such an operation, to sail to the Middle East from Asia. It is currently more than a week away.