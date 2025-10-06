Mint explainer: What's next for H-1B visas? A lawsuit in the US could stymie Trump's plans
A multi-party lawsuit challenges Donald Trump's move to hike H-1B visa fees for new applicants. Mint explains the legal battle.
BENGALURU : US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise the H-1B visa fee for new applicants tenfold to $100,000 has met with a legal hurdle. On 23 September, at least nine complainants, including individuals and employee unions, filed a lawsuit against the presidential proclamation through seven law firms, which is touted as one of the biggest challenges. Mint unpacks what comes next.