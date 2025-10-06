What happens to the H-1B proclamation if it is stayed?

If the H-1B proclamation is stayed, the complainants can appeal to the circuit courts and then to the Supreme Court. However, if the court orders it to be reversed, there is a high chance the order can be barred only in the state where a case against it was filed. Nationwide injunctions, which allowed courts to bind injunctions beyond the state in which they heard a case, are becoming rare. In June, the US Supreme Court ruled that district courts exercise excessive authority when issuing injunctions, thereby curtailing their ability to issue nationwide orders. Last week, a federal judge in Oregon granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard into Portland. This comes after the President announced he would send in troops to protect what he calls a “war-ravaged" city.