Hamas balks at US plan for temporary Gaza truce

CAIRO—Hamas largely rejected a U.S. plan for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza, mediators said Wednesday, and plans instead to put forward its own road map for a permanent end to the six-month-old conflict with Israel.

The dismissal illustrates the wide disagreement between the two parties on the contours of a deal and reflects Hamas’s growing confidence that diplomatic and domestic pressure on Israel to end the war gives the U.S.-designated terrorist group the upper hand in negotiations.

Hamas is seeking a permanent cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza in return for the release of hostages held in the strip. Israel has expressed openness to negotiating on the U.S. proposal for a temporary truce but wants the option of continuing its military campaign afterward.

The U.S. plan, presented by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns to officials from Israel, Hamas, Qatar and Egypt in Cairo, calls for a six-week cease-fire in Gaza. During the pause in fighting, Hamas would release 40 of the hostages the group is holding in the enclave in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s jails, including 100 serving long sentences on terrorism-related charges, the plan said. Many of the 133 hostages held in Gaza are believed dead.

Israel’s war cabinet—made up of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former head of the Israeli military, Benny Gantz—met Tuesday evening to discuss the U.S. proposal, before they then talked it through with a broader group of ministers.

A senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday morning that Israel was open to using the U.S. proposal as a basis for talks, but that the plan is seen as favoring Hamas. Israeli officials view the proposal’s plan for the return of Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza and the ratio of prisoners to hostages as major concessions.

But there is a majority in the government that would vote to ratify a deal, even if there are tough concessions on Israel’s part, the official said. If Hamas provides a counterproposal that moves negotiations forward, the two sides will be able to enter into serious negotiations, the official said.

Hamas officials told mediators in discussions this week in Cairo that their main issue with the U.S. plan was that it made no reference to an end to the war and that they instead would put forward their own proposal later this week based on an earlier proposal.

Under that plan, Hamas said it would release hostages who were women, children and elderly in return for the release of some Palestinians in Israeli jails, the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from parts of Gaza, the increased entry of aid and the return of free movement of Palestinians around the strip. In a second phase of this deal, Hamas would release other hostages in return for a full Israeli withdrawal from the strip.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that Israeli officials say killed some 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians. More than 33,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since the Israeli offensive began, according to Palestinian health officials, whose figures don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel is under pressure from the U.S. and other allies to wrap up its six-month-old military campaign in Gaza and ease a deepening humanitarian crisis in the enclave. Calls for a cease-fire have increased after the Israeli military hit an aid convoy last week, killing seven humanitarian workers. Israel said the military wrongly identified the aid workers’ cars as hostile targets and that its troops lacked the evidence to order the strikes.

President Biden in an interview broadcast Tuesday on Univision called the deaths “outrageous" and said the Israelis should “just call for a cease-fire.’’

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com, Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com and Rory Jones at Rory.Jones@wsj.com