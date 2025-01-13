Hamas has another Sinwar. And he’s rebuilding.
Summer Said , Anat Peled , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jan 2025, 12:37 PM IST
- Militants in Gaza are recruiting new fighters under the leadership of Yahya Sinwar’s younger brother, Mohammed Sinwar, known as “Shadow.”
Hamas suffered a severe blow last fall when Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the group’s leader and strategist behind the Oct. 7 attacks.
