Hamas is effectively back in control in Gaza
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Jan 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Summary
- With no alternative following a cease-fire with Israel, the militant group has a moment to assert power.
After Israeli troops stood down when a cease-fire came into effect in the Gaza Strip, Hamas began sending thousands of its forces onto the streets to establish control.
