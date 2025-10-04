Hamas is still at war with itself over terms of Trump’s peace plan
Summer Said , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Oct 2025, 08:32 am IST
Summary
Political leaders in Qatar are leaning toward accepting President Trump’s plan, but military commanders in Gaza are resisting surrendering arms and giving up hostages.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
To the world, Hamas said it has accepted major parts of President Trump’s peace plan. Internally, Hamas remains bitterly divided over how to proceed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story