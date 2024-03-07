Hamas leaves Gaza talks with no cease-fire deal
SummaryNegotiations halted after the group’s leadership hardened its bargaining position by requesting Israel’s commitment to discuss a permanent stop to the fighting.
CAIRO—Hamas has pulled out of talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in Gaza, Egyptian officials said Thursday, after the group’s leadership hardened its bargaining position by requesting Israel’s commitment to discuss a permanent stop to the fighting.
