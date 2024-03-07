Hamas leaves Gaza talks with no cease-fire deal

CAIRO—Hamas has pulled out of talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in Gaza, Egyptian officials said Thursday, after the group’s leadership hardened its bargaining position by requesting Israel’s commitment to discuss a permanent stop to the fighting.

U.S. and Arab officials for weeks have sought to strike a deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at a temporary cease-fire in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis worsens by the day. Mediators were hoping to reach an agreement for a six-week truce over the next few days, ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan around Sunday.

The remaining Hamas officials who were in Cairo for cease-fire negotiations left on Thursday and it is unclear whether they would return, Egyptian officials said. The group may return to Cairo on Sunday for more talks, they said.

Hamas Thursday said its delegation was leaving Cairo “to consult with the movement’s leadership." It added that negotiations would continue aimed at achieving the movement’s key goals: an end to the fighting, securing more humanitarian aid and allowing displaced Gazans to return to their homes.

The setback dashed hopes for an imminent end to the fighting that would ease political tension across the Middle East and allow international aid organizations and Israel to deliver badly needed aid across the strip, amid widespread hunger and deprivation. Over a dozen children have died recently due to severe malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza, which has largely been cut off from aid for over a month.

Gaza’s health authorities say the fighting has left more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, dead. Their figures don’t distinguish between civilians and militants.

Israel has said that a collapse in talks would prompt it to move ahead with a military operation against Rafah, seen as the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza and where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering. The U.S. has warned against such a move without a plan to limit civilian harm as the death toll from the war soars. Despite the threats, analysts say Israel isn’t yet prepared to move on Rafah.

Israel has said its priority in the talks is to secure the release of dozens of hostages captured during the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks and still held in Gaza by Hamas and other Islamist groups. Over 100 hostages were released during a weeklong truce in November. Around 130 remain captive, including more than 30 that Israel says are dead.

But Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has been pushing the Islamist group to extract bigger concessions from Israel, according to officials familiar with the discussions. That has put him at odds with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the group’s Qatar-based political bureau, which has been leading talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials. Haniyeh has been willing to accept a six-week pause in the fighting to offer some relief to Gaza’s 2.3 million people, while using that time to explore the possibility of a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli military withdrawal.

Other sticking points remain. Hamas hasn’t said how many hostages are still alive. Israel won’t accept Hamas’ demand to allow all Palestinians displaced in the south to freely return to the north. Israel doesn’t want to allow fighting-age men to be allowed to move freely. Hamas is demanding whole families to be allowed to go back.

Sinwar, who has been largely disengaged from the talks until recently, believes Hamas currently has the upper hand, citing internal political divisions within Israel, including cracks in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on power and mounting U.S. pressure on Israel to do more to alleviate the suffering of Gazans, Egyptian officials said.

Arab and Israeli officials fear that Sinwar is deliberately undermining the talks in the hope that Ramadan will galvanize support for Hamas, leading to an escalation of tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Biden administration, under electoral pressure over the scale of humanitarian suffering in Gaza, has thrown its weight behind the talks, hoping to secure a six-week pause in fighting to make it easier to inject more humanitarian aid.

The U.N. and aid groups have mostly stopped delivering food and other aid to the north in early February, after an aid convoy was hit by Israeli fire. Widespread lawlessness and looting fueled by the desperation of northern Gazans have thwarted attempts to resume deliveries.

Israel, under intense international pressure, in recent weeks has taken a more direct role in aid distribution following the U.N.’s pullback. Ensuring food and other vital goods reach north Gaza in particular could also help rekindle cease-fire talks with Hamas, which has made the issue a top negotiating priority.

Israel is considering opening a new crossing to allow aid directly into northern Gaza, according to Israeli officials. While Israel wouldn’t be providing the aid, the Israeli military would be responsible for securing it, said one official, adding that the crossing could open as soon as Friday. Israel is looking into what routes a possible aid convoy could take and how to prevent Hamas from taking the aid, another official said.

The Israeli government is also exploring the possibility of helping establish a sea route that would bring aid from Cyprus to Gaza. Israel’s security cabinet is expected to discuss the topic later Thursday, an Israeli official said.

Jared Malsin contributed to this article.

