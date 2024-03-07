Hamas leaves Gaza talks with no cease-fire deal

But Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has been pushing the Islamist group to extract bigger concessions from Israel, according to officials familiar with the discussions. That has put him at odds with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the group’s Qatar-based political bureau, which has been leading talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials. Haniyeh has been willing to accept a six-week pause in the fighting to offer some relief to Gaza’s 2.3 million people, while using that time to explore the possibility of a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli military withdrawal.