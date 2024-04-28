Hamas releases new hostage video as pressure grows for Israel to reach deal
SummaryThe militant group is releasing videos to get a hostage deal and end the fighting before Israel launches a fresh offensive.
TEL AVIV—Hamas released a video of two further hostages, including an American-Israeli citizen, in a move that appeared to be designed to increase pressure on the Israeli government to reach a cease-fire deal as anticipation grows for a large Israeli offensive in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza.