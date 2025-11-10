Hamas returns remains of Israeli officer that were held more than a decade
Summary
The militant group handed over the remains of an officer killed during 2014 fighting in Gaza, as part of the current cease-fire deal.
TEL AVIV—Hamas returned the remains of an Israeli army officer that were held by the militant group for more than a decade, authorities said, marking an emotional moment for the country and for his family, which had fought for years to bring his body home.
