Hamas threats to kill hostages could weaken group’s hand in negotiations

Even so, Hamas’s goal in the war is simply survival. If Sinwar and others can achieve a cease-fire and emerge from hiding, they can claim victory and will likely be seen as the leaders of the Palestinian cause. In the absence of a cease-fire, Hamas could drag Israel into a prolonged occupation of Gaza that is likely to sap the strength of its military and prove unpopular among Israelis in the long term. Either way, the war has created a new generation of Palestinians who are openly hostile to Israel.