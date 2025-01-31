Hamas turns hostage releases into a humiliating spectacle for Israel
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2025, 10:24 AM IST
SummaryThe increasingly theatrical and threatening events have angered Israel and put a cease-fire deal at risk.
Hamas wants to send the world the message that it is still in charge in the Gaza Strip. Its method: turning the release of hostages into a spectacle that Israel is powerless to stop.
