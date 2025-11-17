Hamas’s popularity rises in Gaza, complicating Trump plan to disarm militants

In a poll published last month by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, based in the West Bank, 51% of Gazans surveyed expressed positive views of Hamas’s performance during the war, up from 43% in May and 39% just over a year ago. The poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. On a separate question about support for political parties in theoretical elections, 41% of Gazans said they aligned with Hamas, up 4 percentage points from five months prior and the highest level of support since December 2023.