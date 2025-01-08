Harris didn’t lose the election so much as Trump won
SummaryIf Democrats want to win in the future, they need to grasp how he did it.
As Republicans prepare to take control of the federal government, Democrats are assessing what went wrong in the 2024 election and what they need to change. If they want to win future elections, it’s essential for them to get the story right.
