Harry and Meghan Return to the U.K.—and Tensions With the Palace Are Back

The letter did, in fact, trigger some confusion—with Harry and Meghan themselves, who remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A spokesman for the couple said they were “a little surprised” not to be consulted before the letter was broadcast to the media. The Sussex team had sight of it about an hour before it was made public, according to one person briefed on the matter. The Sussexes said they didn’t sign off on the letter, which appeared to contradict Buckingham Palace. It said earlier the letter had been sent in full accordance with the couple.