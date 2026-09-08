Harry and Meghan Return to the U.K.—and Tensions With the Palace Are Back

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been back in the U.K. for less than two weeks and a briefing war with Buckingham Palace is already under way.
On Monday afternoon, King Charles III sent out a missive via the Lord Chamberlain, who supervises the royal household, reminding government officials that Harry and his wife had stepped back from their duties as working royals and that their business or charitable activities were those of “private citizens”—not to be treated as royal engagements.