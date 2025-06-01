Harvard has trained so many Chinese Communist officials, they call it their ‘party school’
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Jun 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Summary
The university’s Kennedy School of Government has long been favored by party cadres seeking career boosts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. schools—and one prestigious institution in particular—have long offered up-and-coming Chinese officials a place to study governance, a practice that the Trump administration could end with a new effort to keep out what it says are Chinese students with Communist Party ties.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story