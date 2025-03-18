Harvard is going tuition-free for families making up to $200,000

Even families making upward of $300,000 could receive tuition assistance, said Jake Kaufmann, Harvard’s director of financial aid. A family of two doctors earning $400,000, for instance, who are still paying off sizable medical school debt that has prevented them from owning a home or saving enough for college, could qualify for help, Kaufmann said. A family of eight living in Manhattan will be considered differently than a family with one child in a lower-cost city.