Harvard is staring at a billion-dollar budget shortfall from its clash with Trump
Heather Gillers , Juliet Chung , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Jul 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Summary
The university has engaged in talks with the administration and has tried to drum up money from private sources.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Harvard University would face a budget shortfall of about a billion dollars a year if President Trump follows through on all of his plans and threats spanning research funding, tax policy and student enrollment, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story