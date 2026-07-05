The Dutch punch above their weight in technology transfers that shaped the modern world. In the 17th century their financial and farming innovations spread to Britain, spurring the Industrial Revolution and the British empire’s expansion. Peter the Great, a Russian tsar, studied Dutch shipbuilding techniques to build the navy that made Russia a maritime power in the 18th century. And in the 1970s a Pakistani scientist, A.Q. Khan, stole blueprints from a Dutch lab to launch his country’s nuclear-weapons programme and seed similar efforts in North Korea, Iran and Libya.
Has China obtained the world’s most important machine?
SummarySince 2019 America has blocked the export to China of the extreme-ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography machines (pictured) that make the world’s most advanced semiconductors. These machines, whose creations power the most capable artificial-intelligence models, are made only by ASML, a Dutch firm.
The Dutch punch above their weight in technology transfers that shaped the modern world. In the 17th century their financial and farming innovations spread to Britain, spurring the Industrial Revolution and the British empire’s expansion. Peter the Great, a Russian tsar, studied Dutch shipbuilding techniques to build the navy that made Russia a maritime power in the 18th century. And in the 1970s a Pakistani scientist, A.Q. Khan, stole blueprints from a Dutch lab to launch his country’s nuclear-weapons programme and seed similar efforts in North Korea, Iran and Libya.
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