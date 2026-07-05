Has China obtained the world’s most important machine?

The more divisive American initiative is the MATCH Act, legislation that was introduced in April with bipartisan support. It would not just block sales of DUV machines to China, but also restrict ASML’s provision of servicing, spare parts and software support for the hundreds of DUV machines already there. And it would give the Dutch and others 150 days to align their controls with America’s or face action under the Foreign Direct Product Rule. That applies American export controls to foreign products whose manufacture involves technology that originated in America and, in ASML’s case, would oblige it to comply or face hefty fines and other penalties. Backers say such measures are necessary, given the national-security stakes. “I don’t support asking the companies nicely not to do this. I support making it illegal to do this,” says Gregory Allen, a former director of strategy at the Pentagon’s Joint AI Centre who now runs an advisory firm.