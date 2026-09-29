ON SEPTEMBER 26TH Donald Trump rejected an Iranian ceasefire proposal that would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz for seven days. Iran wants a deal because it is “losing so badly,” said the president. Mr Trump and many of his advisers reckon America has more to gain by waiting.
Has Iran lost its grip on Gulf oil exports?
SummaryExports through the Strait of Hormuz and beyond are soaring but prices remain stubbornly high
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More