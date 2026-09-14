Has the Bitcoin rally fizzled out?

Behind the resurgence: a short-covering frenzy prompted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Aug. 19 announcement that the government would at least double its buyback of long-dated debt led to negative bets on the dollar; President Trump’s push for Congress to pass a “fair version” of the digital regulatory act on the same summer day; and a broader return to risk-on sentiment with crypto exchange-traded funds posting strong in-flows in August.