Snap is laying off 16% of its staff. Block lopped off 40% of its workforce. Oracle, meanwhile, is shedding thousands of employees, after Amazon cut about 30,000 in a matter of months.
Has the era of the mega-layoff arrived?
SummaryFrom Snap to Block to Amazon, a new template for “right-sizing” the workforce is spreading through C-suites, and other companies are taking notes
Snap is laying off 16% of its staff. Block lopped off 40% of its workforce. Oracle, meanwhile, is shedding thousands of employees, after Amazon cut about 30,000 in a matter of months.
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