Hassett odds-on favorite as Trump’s next Fed chief. The stock market might be on board with that.
Summary
Trump replies, “I’m not telling you,” when asked if Hassett was his choice for Fed chairman.
President Donald Trump has decided on his pick to replace Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, with prediction websites pegging White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as the likely successor.
