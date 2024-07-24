Have secrets, will travel? Not so fast, China says

SINGAPORE—China’s government is tightening its rules on the protection of confidential information, including intensified scrutiny on international travel by people privy to state secrets, as concerns over espionage rise amid an increase in global tensions.
The changes also put a heavier burden on the country’s internet companies to stop leaks of sensitive information.
Published this week, the new regulations offer direction to authorities in implementing China’s state-secrets law, which was updated in February as part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s efforts to shore up safeguards against espionage and other threats to national security.
The changes require state agencies to draft lists of state secrets related to their areas of responsibility. The agencies are also required to ensure that personnel who handle classified information receive permission and undergo confidentiality training before traveling abroad.
All entities defined as “network operators"—a category that includes internet companies and network infrastructure vendors—must establish mechanisms for detecting and dealing with leaks of confidential information and other secrecy breaches, according to the new regulations. They must also cooperate with authorities in investigations and regulatory actions related to state secrets.
“State secrets have become increasingly digitalized and networked, and the risks of leaks and thefts have become more diverse and hidden," officials from China’s Justice Ministry and the National Administration of State Secrets Protection told the government-run Xinhua News Agency.
“The struggle between theft and antitheft has steadily manifested as competition and confrontation in scientific and technological capabilities," the officials were quoted as saying.
Many of the new provisions reinforce existing practices. Foreign travel by Communist Party and government officials already faces tight scrutiny, and internet firms are accustomed to scrubbing sensitive information from their platforms in response to the country’s tight censorship regime.
The updated rules nevertheless underscore a sweeping counterespionage campaign Xi has launched to tighten the country’s defenses amid intensifying geopolitical competition with the U.S. and other Western powers.
In recent years, China has traded blows with Western governments over alleged espionage, issuing public warnings about cyberattacks, spying and other forms of intelligence gathering, as well as conducting high-profile arrests of alleged spies.
Within its borders, Beijing has waged a publicity campaign to urge public vigilance against efforts to steal state secrets, while authorities cracked down on due-diligence firms and launched raids and legal reviews of foreign companies—enforcement actions that have dampened confidence in doing business in China.
The revised regulations take effect on Sept. 1, after the State Council—as China’s cabinet is known—approved the amendments last month.
Under the new rules, authorities can order network operators to take remedial actions on matters related to state secrets, as well as impose financial penalties on entities and individuals that fail to perform their duties in protecting secrets and stopping leaks.
Network operators can be fined as much as 500,000 yuan, or roughly $69,000, while individuals can be fined up to 100,000 yuan.
The regulations also restrict travel and work by personnel who leave sensitive positions—such as requiring them to sign confidentiality agreements, as well as abide by state-secrets legislation while they transition away from classified work.