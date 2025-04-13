Having a bad quarter? Call your astrologer
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Apr 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryBusiness moguls in South Asia make sure the stars and planets are aligned for success before choosing the location of offices or launching new ventures.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
People attend a religious ceremony in India to bring good luck to a town built to house a company’s employees.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less