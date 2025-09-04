He jokes about Trump and invading Kenya—and may be Uganda’s next president
Michael M. Phillips , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 04 Sept 2025, 07:05 am IST
Summary
Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of the longtime ruler, oversees a key U.S. military partner while boasting about torture and threatening to arrest members of parliament.
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son and heir apparent of Uganda’s aged president, tends to joke around.
