He lost his arm in Gaza. His mother was determined to get him out.
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 19 Aug 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Summary
After Ibrahim Abuowda was injured in an explosion, doctors said the 13-year-old wouldn’t live. That was the start of his seemingly impossible journey to the U.S.
Boom. The explosion was still ringing in Ibrahim Abuowda’s ears when he saw the schoolyard crowd scatter and looked up to see a limb flying above him. “I was wondering, whose arm is that?" the then-13-year-old recalled thinking, before fainting.
