He lost his arm in Gaza. His mother was determined to get him out.

The flow of agonizing news is relentless. Her father died in an explosion in Gaza. More recently, her son Mohammed was caught in an explosion when he was out looking for food; shrapnel flew into his head, killing him quickly. Another son, Muath, has made it to Egypt, where he is trying to get medical treatment for his injury. Abuowda says her eldest son was detained late last year and is on a list of Palestinians at Ofer prison, an Israeli facility in the occupied West Bank.