He ran a strip club. Now he wants to build California’s biggest data centre.

IMPERIAL, Calif.—Christopher Scurries was alarmed to learn last fall that California’s largest data center was being planned behind his home in this hot desert town. But when the high-school band director googled the man behind the $10 billion proposal—a land-use lawyer named Sebastian Rucci—he was perplexed.
The search results showed an unusual past: Rucci had owned an Ohio strip club called Go Go Girls Cabaret and was charged, though not convicted, of money laundering and promoting prostitution. More recently, Rucci ran California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, a drug-treatment center that was the subject of a federal probe; no charges were filed.
The AI data-center gold rush is drawing all types of entrepreneurs.
Businessman and TV personality Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary is trying to build one of America’s largest data centers in Utah. Lumber giant Weyerhaeuser has pushed for them on its vast tracts of timberland. All are chasing a piece of the $7 trillion McKinsey estimates the world will spend on data centers by 2030.