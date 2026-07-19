He ran a strip club. Now he wants to build California’s biggest data centre.

Joking that he learned how to fight because he’s “short and Italian,” Rucci gained preliminary approvals for his 330-megawatt data center venture, and he has been suing anyone he believes has wronged him: government officials, the local utility, a local activist opposed to the project, and a public-television news station covering it. A judge dismissed legal claims against the station days ago, writing that “the defamation claim is not legally or factually supported.” The defamation suit against the activist was also recently dismissed.