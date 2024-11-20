He rose to riches in Hong Kong. Now he’s a symbol of China’s crackdown.
Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 20 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Summary
- Media baron Jimmy Lai, who protested for democracy, faces possible life sentence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
HONG KONG—Jimmy Lai came to Hong Kong in 1961 as a boy smuggled on a fishing boat, a refugee who left mainland China because his mother was afraid he would starve to death in the turmoil following the Communist takeover there.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less