He stole money from the Scots. But his real crime was how he spent it.

Murrell, the Scottish National Party’s former chief executive, pleaded guilty last month to taking the £400,000. The plea might have closed a shameful chapter for the government as it pushes to secure Scotland’s independence from the rest of the U.K. Instead, the past few weeks have brought a torrent of ridicule on the 61-year-old fixer and his estranged wife, former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, as Scots sifted through the 627 individual items listed in court documents.