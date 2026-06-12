EDINBURGH—A political operative’s yearslong scheme to embezzle party funds has become a source of anger and embarrassment in Scotland, but not entirely for the reasons you might think.
He stole money from the Scots. But his real crime was how he spent it.
SummaryA political fixer pleaded guilty to embezzlement, unleashing a torrent of public ridicule when everyone discovered his mundane purchases.
EDINBURGH—A political operative’s yearslong scheme to embezzle party funds has become a source of anger and embarrassment in Scotland, but not entirely for the reasons you might think.
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