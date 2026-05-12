An ex-convict who is missing part of his right arm and has two titanium plates in his head, Vyacheslav Kudryashev might not seem like the best soldier to put in the vanguard of a military offensive.
He was missing part of his arm. Russia sent him into battle anyway.
SummaryRussian forces are struggling to advance on the battlefield in the war against Ukraine despite some 25,000 wounded and dead a month.
An ex-convict who is missing part of his right arm and has two titanium plates in his head, Vyacheslav Kudryashev might not seem like the best soldier to put in the vanguard of a military offensive.
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