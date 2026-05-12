He was missing part of his arm. Russia sent him into battle anyway.

There are signs that his army’s methods are losing even their limited effectiveness. Losses are so heavy that Kudryashev, a former heroin addict who was jailed on drug charges after his previous front-line stint and injury and rejoined the army in return for freedom after six months’ service, said he and many in the Russian army think the war is a deliberate campaign to purge society of those on its lowest rungs, culling the downtrodden, the homeless, and the prison population.