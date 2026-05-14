Hedge funds are making a killing in the ‘golden age’ of AI hardware

The rapid adoption of AI coding tools and AI agents brought with it a broad, ravenous appetite for computing resources, from central processing units made by Intel to memory chips made by Sandisk. Much of the $670 billion in capital spending that Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com are planning this year will go toward data centers full of advanced chips. Customer demand for AI that they and others are forecasting is driving up chip prices and leading them to agree to longer-term contracts with suppliers.