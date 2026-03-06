Hegseth finds his footing as Epic Fury’s front man

In the early months after Trump’s 2024 victory, Hegseth was one of the president’s most controversial cabinet picks. He squeezed through a bruising confirmation fight, batting down concerns about his inexperience and views on women in the military. He shared sensitive operational information in a Signal chat that inadvertently included a reporter. He fired several key members of his inner circle after infighting and leaks to the press. He stumbled on the world stage last year when he got ahead of the president on the issue of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. And he has faced accusations of war crimes—which he has denied—for the U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.