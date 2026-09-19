Hegseth is Trump’s untouchable warrior—but his support in Congress is slipping

Pete Hegseth has notched a number of firsts since coming to the Pentagon. The former Army National Guard major has rebranded his agency as the Department of War, waged a culture war against past diversity efforts and ousted a growing number of senior military leaders.
This week, Hegseth narrowly dodged another distinction: he came within a whisker of becoming the first civilian defense chief to face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives since Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876.