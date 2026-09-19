Hegseth is Trump’s untouchable warrior—but his support in Congress is slipping

Pete Hegseth has notched a number of firsts since coming to the Pentagon. The former Army National Guard major has rebranded his agency as the Department of War, waged a culture war against past diversity efforts and ousted a growing number of senior military leaders.
Pete Hegseth has notched a number of firsts since coming to the Pentagon. The former Army National Guard major has rebranded his agency as the Department of War, waged a culture war against past diversity efforts and ousted a growing number of senior military leaders.
This week, Hegseth narrowly dodged another distinction: he came within a whisker of becoming the first civilian defense chief to face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives since Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876.
This week, Hegseth narrowly dodged another distinction: he came within a whisker of becoming the first civilian defense chief to face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives since Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876.
Twenty months into the job, Hegseth has lasted longer than some people in Washington thought he would after a bruising confirmation process beset by allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse, which he adamantly denies. His early days in the job were marred by an accidental White House leak of a Signal chat in which he detailed plans for a military strike.
But President Trump has stood firmly behind Hegseth, who has served as a reliable messenger for the administration and a loyal aide. He ordered a campaign of military strikes against drug smugglers and deployed troops in American cities, a step the administration says was needed to fight crime but which critics say overstepped the law against using troops for domestic law enforcement.
Hegseth hasn’t merely served as a decision maker on budgets, deployments and overseas force posture. He has also been Trump’s culture warrior, who inveighed against diversity initiatives and urged that rules for combat should be relaxed. On Friday, his office released details for mandatory testosterone testing for servicemembers, proclaiming the goal was to build a “High-T Department.”
Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said “the entire Department is unified” behind Hegseth’s vision.
“Secretary Hegseth has slashed bureaucracy, unleashed innovation, and delivered for our warfighters every step of the way. By every measurable metric, the Department of War is better under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s leadership than before,” Wilson said.
But critics see another legacy: They say he has gutted Army leadership, overseen a dwindling supply of critical munitions and presided over operations that have strained the U.S. military in a seven-month war with Iran.
“I really don’t like that 80 generals and admirals were fired or redlined for promotion,” said Rep. Don Bacon, the Nebraska Republican and a retired Air Force brigadier general. “I don’t know that this is impeachable. Being dumb is not a crime.”
The bubble
With the new wave of criticism, Hegseth has grown more insular in recent months, relying on a small group of close advisers, according to current and former officials.
At one point early on in his tenure, he gathered aides in a secure conference room to debate military options against the Houthis. Participants in that April 2025 meeting say the goal was to have a spirited discussion.
More recently, he has turned to polygraphs in a bid to hunt down leakers, requiring that members of the Joint Staff submit to the tests, officials said, bringing a chill to the department under his watch.
At one point, Hegseth stopped inviting the civilian leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force in regular biweekly meetings, according to former officials. Of the three service secretaries, one was fired and another quit after months of friction with Hegseth, leaving no confirmed successor in their place.
He has also dispensed with the outside panels of technocrats and former defense officials who have advised the Pentagon for decades. The Army Science Board was working on a study on whether the service was prepared to fight a protracted war when it was disbanded last year with no notice.
Hegseth still meets regularly with Gen. Dan Caine, the quiet-spoken chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and talks regularly with Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. European Command, officials said.
Parnell said the secretary is not leaning only on a few trusted advisers, adding that he “constantly asks his senior aides for their thoughts and suggestions on all topics related to the Department.” He declined to comment on the use of polygraphs, saying only that the Pentagon “takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly.”
The politician
Though there is little prospect that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to convict Hegseth if the House were ever to vote to impeach him, his strained relations with the Congress and infrequent briefings have posed an obstacle to Pentagon attempts to win support for stepped up military spending, Bacon and other lawmakers say.
Running the Pentagon is challenging under the best of circumstances. A third of the defense secretaries who have held the post since it was established in 1947 have been fired or forced to resign, according to Charles Stevenson, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and longtime Senate staffer who wrote a history of defense secretaries.
To be effective, Stevenson said, defense secretaries need to have solid working relationships with the president, his National Security Council, the military and Congress.
For his part, Hegseth has forged bonds with some Republicans by helping them in their political campaigns. As the war in Iran dragged on this summer, Hegseth last month flew to Iowa to campaign for Republican Zach Nunn’s re-election in a tossup race.
Wearing jeans and with his sleeves rolled up, Hegseth quickly strayed from his defense portfolio and ventured into immigration politics. In an echo of Trump, Hegseth criticized his home state of Minnesota, saying its annual fair should be called the “Mogadishu State Fair” because of the state’s large Somali immigrant population.
However, even his support for lawmakers like Nunn might not be enough to defuse the growing unease over Trump’s Middle East war. Earlier this week, the Iowan was among seven Republicans who backed a resolution by Democrats to curb Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran without congressional approval, a step he took as public support for the Trump administration’s ongoing conflict with Iran has begun to sag.
Write to Michael R. Gordon at michael.gordon@wsj.com and Lara Seligman at lara.seligman@wsj.com