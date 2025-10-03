Hep-B is the only vaccine given at birth. Why doctors say it can’t wait.

The hepatitis B vaccine was licensed for use in the U.S. in 1981.

It’s the first and only shot most U.S. babies receive: the hepatitis B vaccine—a constant for decades in U.S. newborn care that doctors say is responsible for virtually eliminating childhood cases of the disease.

Now that routine protection could be at risk as the Trump administration considers delaying the shot, the latest in a string of moves that undercut longstanding vaccine recommendations. The president recently quipped that perhaps the vaccine could be delayed until as late as age 12.

Say what? Doctors warn that even delaying the vaccine by a few months would lead to more childhood cases and, ultimately, deaths.

What is hepatitis B?

A serious liver infection. Chronic cases can cause liver scarring, failure and cancer. Infants and children are far more likely than adults to develop chronic infections. Symptoms range from mild to serious, and many show no symptoms.

“People think you can only get hepatitis B through intravenous drug use or sexual activity, and that’s actually not true," says Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious diseases. “It’s a very highly transmissible virus."

How it spreads

The virus is spread through blood or other body fluids and can be contracted through something as innocuous as sharing a nail clipper or toothbrush, doctors say. The virus can also live on household surfaces for up to seven days.

“You can get a contaminated surface even though there’s no obvious blood," says Dr. John Ward, director of the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination and an adjunct professor at Emory University.

People with hepatitis B have 100 million to 10 billion infectious particles per milliliter of blood, says Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Therefore, even a tiny exposure to their blood could lead to contraction of the disease.

“Because there’s so much virus in the blood, you don’t necessarily see blood on a towel or washcloth or toothbrush or razor or nail clipper," he says.

There’s a 30%-to-50% chance of acquiring the disease if someone in your household has it, studies show.

Unfortunately, not everyone knows they have it. Many people in the U.S. have asymptomatic hepatitis B, says O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“One-third of the people who get it don’t have any risk factors, and they don’t know where they got it," he says.

The hepatitis B vaccine was licensed for use in the U.S. in 1981. A year later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the vaccine be given to all newborns whose mothers tested positive for hepatitis B in their first trimester. That didn’t make much of a dent in reducing prevalence of the disease, says Offit.

In 1988, the criteria was expanded to include mothers who were in racial or ethnic groups at high risk of contracting the disease, such as Southeast Asian immigrants and Alaskan natives. That didn’t reduce rates either, Offit says.

In 1991 there were still 30,000 cases of children under 10 with hepatitis B, resulting in the government expanding the vaccination policy to include all newborns.

Horrible morbidity

Why were there still cases?

According to Offit, mothers weren’t always screened, tests could produce false-negative results, and pregnant moms can contract the disease later in pregnancy. But, perhaps most notable, only about half of the 30,000 children infected with hepatitis B got it from their mothers; the other half contracted it through casual contact, likely from other household contacts.

Getting hepatitis B as a baby results in far greater health risks than contracting it later. If you get the disease as an adult, you have a 5% chance of developing cirrhosis—chronic liver disease—or liver cancer, says Offit.

If you contract the disease when you’re under 18, you have a 25% chance of developing liver disease or cancer. That jumps to 90% for those who contract it before they are one.

Most children who are infected with hepatitis B don’t develop liver disease or cancer until after age 40, says Ward. But in some other countries people in their 20s and 30s develop such conditions.

“The liver is a very stoic organ; you can go for many years and not feel severely ill, even though your liver is being slowly damaged," says Ward.

The vaccine itself is safe, doctors say. The birth dose is followed by two other doses often taken in combination with other vaccines. By six months most U.S. babies have received the full series.

“Of all the vaccines we give this is one of the least likely to cause a fever or anything like that," says O’Leary.

There is no benefit to delaying its administration, say doctors. In the hospital newborns are a captive audience, so it’s easier to get them there than waiting for a later visit, which some may miss.

As soon as you’re born you have trillions of bacteria on your body that you make an immune response to, notes Offit.

“[The hepatitis B vaccine] is one protein; if children couldn’t handle the hepatitis B vaccine we wouldn’t survive as a species," he says.

“It’s not safer if you delay it," Offit adds. “And it’s certainly not as effective."

