Here are (some) answers to your biggest tariff questions

U.S. importers on Tuesday will no longer have to pay most of the sweeping tariffs President Trump imposed last year. But companies won’t get a respite from the trade turmoil and uncertainty that is defining Trump’s second term. Nor can they expect the process for seeking tariff refunds to be easy.
After the Supreme Court last week struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trump administration said it was temporarily imposing new duties on most imports under a different law. It is also beginning the process of using other laws to impose more legally bulletproof levies.
Here is what to know about the big tariff questions ahead:
Where do tariffs stand following the Supreme Court ruling?
Customs and Border Protection told importers it will stop collecting tariffs imposed under Ieepa from Tuesday. That move will lower the cost of importing goods from major trading partners, such as China, Canada and Brazil.
Cindy Allen, chief executive of Trade Force Multiplier, an international trade and customs consulting firm, said some companies on Monday were using procedural tactics to delay the official entry of goods into the U.S. so that they could get a lower rate on Tuesday.
Trump signed a proclamation on Friday, citing powers under a section of the Trade Act of 1974, to impose new tariffs of 10% on imports from all countries for 150 days—or roughly five months—taking effect Tuesday. Over the weekend, he threatened to raise the tariffs to the maximum level allowable under the law of 15%.
Importers are waiting for official guidance from Customs and Border Protection to see the rate of those tariffs and when they go into effect.
What about tariffs imposed under laws besides Ieepa?
The Trump administration plans to impose longer-lasting and more targeted tariffs using other sections of the 1974 Trade Act and the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. Such tariffs are already in place on commodities such as steel and lumber and on certain industries such as makers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
Administration officials say they hope to impose those levies once the temporary tariffs expire. Both tariff laws require investigations, industry comment and review, and usually take between 12 and 18 months.
Ashley Craig, lead trade attorney at law firm Venable, said the administration will try to expedite the process.
“Six months is aggressive, but I would not put anything past this White House given that this is such an important economic tool in their toolbox," he said.
Does the Supreme Court decision mean that importers can get tariff refunds?
The Supreme Court decision raised importers’ hopes that they can claim refunds on the Ieepa tariffs, which total more than $133 billion. But experts say no one yet knows the process or timeline for getting refunds.
Greg Tompsett, a trade expert at Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s largest freight forwarders, said he is managing expectations. The Supreme Court ruling didn’t address refunds and trade attorneys say that decision, which will be adjudicated by lower courts, is likely to be tied up in litigation for months, if not years.
Tompsett said that, meanwhile, Kuehne+Nagel is advising importers to compile documentation showing when and how much they paid so they can submit claims as soon as possible.
Michael Shaughnessy, a supply-chain executive at Balsam Brands, which sells artificial Christmas trees and holiday decor, said he has spent the past few months preparing to file for refunds if they become available.
“We know every line item that we paid Ieepa tariffs on, we know the amounts, we know the dates, we know the cargo, and so we could submit that immediately," Shaughnessy said.
Is the de minimis tariff exemption back in effect?
President Trump last year suspended a tariff exemption that allowed packages valued at $800 or less from China and Hong Kong to enter the U.S. duty-free. He later extended the suspension to low-value imports from all countries worldwide.
The executive orders subjected the parcels to any relevant duties—including Ieepa tariffs—on the merchandise inside.
The Supreme Court decision didn’t touch on the de minimis rule. Trump on Friday issued an executive order saying the exemption remains suspended.
Izzy Rosenzweig, chief executive of e-commerce logistics firm Portless, said importers who paid Ieepa tariffs on packages that would have been previously subject to de minimis might be eligible for refunds on those duties.
“The ability to use de minimis is not part of the equation here. The only part of the equation is the Ieepa tariffs," Rosenzweig said.
Write to Paul Berger at paul.berger@wsj.com and Liz Young at liz.young@wsj.com