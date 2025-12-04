Here in Venezuela, people are more afraid of runaway inflation than Trump
Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 07:12 am IST
Summary
Venezuelans are shrugging off threats to oust leader Nicolás Maduro, worrying more about the price of Christmas decorations and an economy in ruins.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
CARACAS, Venezuela—With a U.S. Navy flotilla off the coast and President Trump pushing for strongman Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, Venezuelans are focused on a more urgent matter: the price of Christmas preparations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story