Here’s a tip to companies: Beware of promoting AI in products
Summary
Consumers have less trust in offerings labeled as being powered by artificial intelligence, which reduces their interest in buying them, researchers say.
It seems like it’s the latest marketing strategy: Push the idea that your product or service has artificial intelligence in it.
