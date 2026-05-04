Here’s what’s shoring up the global economy during the energy shock

It also highlights an underappreciated shift in the workings of the global economy. Over the years, countries have become steadily more energy efficient, squeezing more economic activity out of each drop of oil or cubic meter of natural gas burned. The energy needed to generate a dollar of gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, has since 2000 fallen by about a third in the U.S. and Europe and by about 40% in China, according to World Bank data.