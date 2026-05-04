TOKYO—One of the major surprises about the gravest energy shock since the 1970s is how resilient much of the world has been so far.
Here’s what’s shoring up the global economy during the energy shock
SummaryIn the two months since the Strait of Hormuz was closed, many of the world’s major economies have been soldiering on.
TOKYO—One of the major surprises about the gravest energy shock since the 1970s is how resilient much of the world has been so far.
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