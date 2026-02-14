Here’s what the Big Bank CEOs got paid in 2025
Summary
The chief executives of six of the largest banks were each awarded $40 million or more.
The chief executives of the largest U.S. banks together raked in $258 million in compensation for 2025, after a strong economy and buoyant Wall Street propelled their businesses to record levels.
